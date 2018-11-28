Morrison, Kenneth L., - 78, of Mays Landing, passed away on November 24th, 2018 at his home. He is survived by his beloved wife Brenda, daughter Lynette, and sons Kenya, Dean and Dontez. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 1, at the Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main St., Mays Landing. Family and friends may gather from 9-11 AM, a service will be held at 11 AM. Committal with military honors will follow at the Atlantic Co. Veterans Cemetery. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
