Morrison, Virginia E. (formerly Sheldon), - 78, of Dennisville, NJ, passed away December 30, 2018. She was born in North Wildwood to the late William and Hazel Sheldon and worked at the Woodbine Developmental Center and as a Home Health Aide with Social Services. She loved to read, do puzzles, take trips to Lancaster, and was a yard sale enthusiast. Virginia was family oriented and always welcomed family and friends to stay at her home. She will always be in the hearts of her children. Virginia is survived by her children: Vince (Kristen) Padilla, Kim (Bob) Bowen, Heidi (Larry) Chiappelli, and Penny Ragin; sisters Marion Libby and Linda Sheldon; brothers Billy, Bob, and John Sheldon; 10 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends. She is predeceased by son Phillip Padilla whom she missed dearly, brother Michael Sheldon, and granddaughter Angela Bowen. Funeral services will be Monday, January 7, 2018 at Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Ave., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Seaside Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
