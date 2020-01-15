Morrissey, Leo J., - of Sea Isle City, passed away peacefully at the age of 90. Born in Philadelphia, Pa to the late Leo and Alice (nee Magee) Morrissey. He had summered many years in Sea Isle City before moving here permanently in 1980. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1951 until 1953. Leo had been a Police Officer for the City of Philadelphia for 27 years before his retirement. Leo led a full life and shared a lot of great stories with anyone who came to visit. He was predeceased by his loving wife Jane in 2011. Surviving are his children: Leo, Michael, Jane, Michele, Joseph, Patrick (Stephanie). His beloved granddaughter: Ashley (Brendon) who was his shining star who when he told stories about her he always had a big smile and finally his best buddy Molly who was always by his side. His funeral service and interment will be held privately. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Sea Isle City Volunteer Fire Company, PO Box 9, Sea Isle City, NJ 08243. Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
