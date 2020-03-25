Morrone, Mary Jean (nee Vassalluzzo), - 97, of Brigantine, On March 21, 2020, Mary passed away peacefully at home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Mary had been a resident of Audubon for 40 years before moving to Brigantine over 20 years ago. Mary was the matriarch of the family, and the moral compass to the many people she touched. Mary loved playing cards with her family and passed on many old world recipes to her decedents. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Mary was predeceased by her husband, John J. Morrone; her son, John S. Morrone, her grandson Michael J. Morrone as well as her siblings, Emil, Sam, Frank, Millie, Josie, Rose and Rita. She is lovingly survived by her son, Michael A. (Pamela) Morrone; her daughter-in-law, Dawne Morrone; her grandchildren, Kristie, John J., Lacy A., and Danielle; her great-grandchildren, Maxwell, Tucker, Brady, Paisley, Jaggar, Isabella, and Layton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings including funerals, Mary's services will be held at a later date when current conditions improve. Arrangements Healey Funeral Home, Haddon Heights (www.healeyfuneralhomes.com).
