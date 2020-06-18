Mortellite, Carl, - 77, of Hammonton, NJ passed away with his loving wife Dottie by his side on Monday, June 15, 2020 in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. Carl was a Graduate of St. Joseph's High School in Hammonton, and was inducted into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2014. After high school he attended Glassboro State College (now Rowan). He was a musician and singer in multiple bands. He was an Elementary School teacher for five years, then took over his father's asphalt business after his death. Carl worked for numerous restaurants as a contract coordinator. He retired after 20 years with Atlantic County Government as the Division Director of roads and bridges. He helped form and was president of the St. Joseph's Wildcatters. Carl was a dedicated St. Joseph's football fan and a great supporter. He was an avid Eagles, and Phillies fan. Carl was a member of the Hammonton Lions Club for 16 years. He was predeceased by his parents, Henry and Minnie Mortellite, his brother in law, Mickey Perna, his sisters in law, Ann Tomasello and Bettie Baviera and his brother in law Beaver Baviera. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dottie S. Mortellite (nee Tomasello), his sister, Joan Perna; his sister in law Rose Marie Tomasello; his brother in law Robert Tomasello all of Hammonton, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Visitation will be held Saturday, June 20, 2020 9:00 am - 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 11:30 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Joseph's 226 French St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Covid-19 restrictions will be followed. Memorial Donations in Carl's name may be made to St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, 226 French St., Hammonton, NJ 08037. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

To plant a tree in memory of Carl Mortellite as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries