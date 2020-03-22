Mortellite, Casey Nicole , - 23, of Hammonton, September 5, 1996 March 19, 2020 After a lifetime illness, our angel Casey passed away peacefully March 19, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. She is survived by her parents Bill and Kathy Mortellite, twin sister Paige Mortellite, brothers Christian and Peyton Mortellite, stepbrother Matthew Verderose, grandmothers Gail Rowe and Anna Mortellite, many aunts, uncles, cousins, and her loving family at Voorhees Pediatric Facility. Casey is predeceased by her grandfathers C. Alan Rowe and Anthony Mortellite. A mass and services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Voorhees Pediatric Facility c/o Lauren Waite 1304 Laurel Oak Rd. Voorhees, NJ 08043. Donations will be in benefit to the Voorhees Pediatric Facility Recreation Fund. To share condolences visit www.marinellafuneralhome.com

