Mortelliti, Anthony P., - 92, of Hammonton, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 in AtlanticCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. Mr. Mortelliti was a retired crane operator for Pennsylvania Reading Seashore Lines. He was a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens serving as their President since 1988. Mr. Mortelliti also belonged to the Hammonton Republican Club, was the Past Union President of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Lodge #3063, and served as an usher at St. Anthony of Padua Church. He was predeceased by his sisters, Angelina Rebardo, Frances Kovshuk, Anna Terruso and Theresa Nemec. Mr. Mortelliti is survived by his wife of 70 years, Helen A. Mortelliti (nee Silipena); one son, John H. Mortelliti and his wife Lisa of Hummelstown, PA; one brother, Henry Mortelliti (Marie) of Hammonton; two sisters, Grace Houser of Penns Grove and Louise DeCamp of Devonshire; his brothers and sisters in law, Catherine Cristieno of Audubon; Dorothy and Fred Cassetta; Arthur and Grace Silipena all of Hammonton; Harry Silipena of Florida; three grandchildren and four great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday 11:30am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua RC Church, 285 Route 206, Hammonton, NJ Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. A viewing will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018, 9:00am - 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Memorial Donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Road, Browns Mills, NJ 08015. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.