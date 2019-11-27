Mortelliti, Helen A. (nee Silipena), - 91, of Hammonton, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at the Masonic Rehabilitation Village in Elizabethtown, PA. Born in Hammonton she was a lifelong resident. Mrs. Mortelliti was a member of the Hammonton Senior Citizens. She was predeceased by her husband of 70 years, Anthony P. Mortelliti; her sisters, Jean E. Grasso, Pauline Goekeler; Bertha Barressi; her brother, John Silipena; her sisters in law, Angelina Rebardo, Frances Kovshuk, Anna Terruso; Theresa Nemec and her brother in law, Henry Mortelliti. Mrs. Mortelliti is survived by her son John H. Mortelliti and his wife Lisa of Hummelstown, PA; two sisters, Catherine Cristeno of Audubon; Dorothy Cassetta and her husband Fred of Hammonton; two brothers, Harry Silipena of Florida; Arthur Silipena and his wife Grace of Hammonton; her sisters in law, Marie Mortelliti of Hammonton, Grace Houser of Penns Grove and Louise DeCamp of Devonshire; three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, December 2, 2019, 11:30 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua 285 Route 206, Hammonton, NJ. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. A viewing will be held Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, 9:30 am - 11:00 am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton, NJ. Memorial Donations may be made to Deborah Hospital Foundation, 20 Pine Mill Road, Browns Mill, NJ 08015. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)

