Mortelliti, Henry, J., Jr., "Sonny", - 77, of Hammonton, passed away, Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with his loving wife and son at his side in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Division. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident. He retired from Lenox China as a finishing operator. He was a member of the Glass, Pottery, Plastics and Allied Workers International Union. Mr. Mortelliti was a member and current President of the Hammonton Senior Citizens. He coordinated their bus trips to the casinos for many years. He was predeceased by his daughter, Lisa J. DePalma, his four sisters, Angelina Rebardo, Frances Kovshuk, Anna Terruso; Theresa Nemec and his brother Anthony P. Mortelliti. Mr. Mortelliti is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Mortelliti (nee Sims); his son and daughter in law, John and Michelle Mortelliti of Hammonton; two sisters, Grace Houser of Penns Grove; Louise DeCamp of Devonshire; his sister in law, Helen A. Mortelliti of Hammonton; his grandchildren, Kirsten Ambrozaitis and her husband Kyle, Justin Mortelliti, Giovanni DePalma and Dante DePalma and his great grandson Karter James Ambrozaitis. Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 18, 2019, 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home, 202 S. Third St., Hammonton. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Viewings will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm and again on Monday, 10:00am to 11:00am at the Carnesale Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Educational Fund of Giovanni and Dante DePalma c/o John Mortelliti, 36 Samuel Dr., Hammonton, NJ 08037.(www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
