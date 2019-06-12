Morton, Anthony Wayne, - 54, of Ventnor City, passed away on June 4, 2019. He was born on July 10, 1964, in Atlantic City, NJ. Funeral Services will be 11AM, Saturday, June 15, 2019, Second Baptist Church, 110 Reverend Doctor I. S. Cole Plaza Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 10AM. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Inc., Atlantic City, where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Load entries