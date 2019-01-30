Morton (nee' Miller), Gloria Ola, - 83, of Atlantic City, departed this life Sunday, January 27, 2019, in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - City Campus. She was born in Atlantic City and was a lifelong resident. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. Gloria retired from Resorts International Casino after more than 30 years of dedicated service. She is the daughter of the late George and Naomi Harris Miller. She is predeceased by: her husband, Raymond Morton, Sr., and her son, John Roy Morton. She is survived by: her sons, Richard Martin, Raymond Morton, Jr., Vincent Morton and Reginald Morton; daughters, Rochelle Morton and Joyce Preston; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be 11AM, Friday, February 1, 2019, New Hope Baptist Church, 704 Lexington Avenue, Atlantic City, where friends may call from 9AM. Interment to follow in Atlantic City Cemetery, Pleasantville. Arrangements entrusted to Greenidge Funeral Homes, Atlantic City where condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
