Moscatiello, Donald Jr, - 54, of Egg Harbor Twp., formerly of Jackson and Toms River, NJ passed away at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital on Friday, February 22. Born in Brooklyn, NY, his family moved to New Jersey where Donald grew up with his sister. Donald had a passion for helping others in need, his family and friends. He greatly loved fishing with his nephews, walking with his dogs enjoying nature, antiquing, cooking, gardening and especially the NY Giants football team. He valiantly fought with the resilience of a hero, surpassing all odds and expectations. He is survived by his loving mother, Frances; sister, Janet Keil, brother-in-law Ed, nephews Ryan and Kevin and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Anyone wishing to remember Donald through a memorial donation may send it to the Clyde F. Barker Penn Transplant House via this web site http://tinyurl.com/DonMoscatielloJr. For condolences to the family please visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.