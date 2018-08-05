Moschella, Vincent T., - 74, of Williamstown , died Aug. 2, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, he lived there before moving to Somerdale as a teenager. Vincent then settled in Williamstown 44 years ago. He retired from American Water Works where he worked as an accountant. Vince was a member of the Civic Assoc. of Collings Lakes. He taught CCD at Our Lady of the Lakes and was a Eucharistic Minister. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 8718. Vince loved watching the Phillies and Eagles games. He was the husband of the late Amelia. Vince is survived by his three daughters, Rose Moschella, Mary Moschella, and Angela (Devon) MacNeill; his brother, Frank Moschella; two grandsons, Arthur and Sean; and his companion, Shirley Bridges. Viewing will be Wed. 6-8pm and Thurs. 10:30-11:30am at Our Lady of the Lakes 19 Malaga Rd. Collings Lakes, NJ 08094. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thurs. 11:30am at Our Lady of the Lakes. Entombment All Saints Cem. Family requests donations to the St. Vincent DePaul Society at Our Lady of the Lakes at the above address or Knights of Columbus c/o Our Lady of the Lakes at the above address. Arr. by NORTON FUNERAL HOME Williamstown, NJ. To sign the guestbook visit www.nfhnj.com.
