Moscony, George A., - age 79, of Sea Isle City, NJ, formerly of Havertown, PA, passed away on Saturday Feb. 2, 2019. Proud U.S. Marine Corps Veteran and former Philadelphia Police Officer. Longtime Real Estate Broker in Southwest Phila. Beloved husband of the late Matilda "Tillie" (Vitullo) Moscony. Devoted father of Kathleen (Craig) Lewis, George A. (Dina) Moscony and Michael Moscony. Loving grandfather of Katie, Jake, Nicole, George & Allison. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing in Church on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 from 9:30 to 10:15 AM, followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at Sacred Heart Church, Manoa and Shelbourne Rds. , Havertown, PA 19083. Int. Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery. Memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home 610-828-0330 www.msrfh.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.