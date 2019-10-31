Mosetti, Rosa, - 92, of Pleasantville, passed from her earthly home to her heavenly home on October 27, 2019, where she gloriously joined her beloved husband, Lewis Mosetti, and cherished brother, Frank Buono. She died peacefully with her loving family at her side at Villa Raffaella in Pleasantville. Born July 20, 1927, Rosa was the daughter of the late Anna and Frank Buono, Sr. Rosa was raised in Mays Landing and lived in Pleasantville for 69 years, where she and Lewis raised their family. Mrs. Mosetti was an active member in St. Bernadette's church, where she sang in the choir for 36 years. Besides having a beautiful voice, Rosa painted the beauty she saw around her in nature, creating many pictures that she proudly had displayed in her home and the homes of friends and family. She could be counted on for always looking on the bright side of life. She served as a source of wisdom and advice to friends far and near. Rosa and her husband enjoyed traveling the country in their motor home, where they made many friends, and was also a volunteer at many organizations, always looking for ways to help others. She is survived by her loving children. Son, Paul Mosetti (Nancy) of EHT, Patricia Mosetti Stewart, of Absecon, and brother James Buono; grandsons Michael Stewart (Rebecca) of Mays Landing, Lewis P. Mosetti (Ashley) of EHT; great- granddaughters Riley, Isla and Dylan and soon to be arrival of Lucy Pearl. She is also survived by sister-in-laws, Mary Moschella of Pleasantville and Francis Buono of Vineland. Mom, Grandmother, Wife and Friend, she was deeply loved by her family. Her legacy and love of people, optimism, nature, but most of all family, will live in the hearts of all who loved her. Services will be held on Saturday, November 2nd, from 11am until the time of service at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, 1650 New Road, Northfield, NJ. The family wishes to thank the Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy at Villa Raffaella for their compassion and care given to Rosa.
