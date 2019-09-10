Moskalski, Richard W., - born in Philadelphia, Nov. 28, 1931 to Irene and William Moskalski. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's Prep and St. Joseph's College, class of 1954. He received a Master's Degree in Education from Temple University in 1958. Richard served in the US Army in Korea as a cryptology specialist. He was awarded a "Commendation Medal" for Distinguished Service. He was a teacher, Department Head and Supervisor in the Philadelphia School District for 37 years, at Thomas Edison High School, Germantown High School, and Roxborough High School. Upon his retirement, he became a permanent resident of Margate, NJ and was a substitute teacher at Pleasantville High School. He was a Eucharistic Minister for Holy Trinity Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Susanne (Murphy) Moskalski; son, Michael of Margate, NJ; daughter, Cara of Smithville, NJ; son, Timothy of Washington, D.C.; granddaughter, Amanda; sisters, Irene (John) Harbison of Glenside, PA; Constance Pattison of St. Thomas, VI; brother, William (Nancy) Moskalski of CT. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11th at Holy Trinity Parish: Epiphany Church in Longport, at 11AM with a viewing beginning at 10AM. Interment will be private at Our Lady of Grace Cemetery, in Langhorne, PA. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com.

Tags

Load entries