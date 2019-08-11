Moskowitz, Margot Leslie, - 79, of Delray Beach, FL formerly of Mays Landing, NJ. died Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Vitas Hospice of Delray Beach, FL. Mrs. Moskowitz was born October 3, 1939, in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late Jack and Faye Anne (Block) Melazar. Margot worked as an executive secretary at Resorts International and Treasury Island in Las Vegas. Margot leaves behind her devoted husband Robert Moskowitz and beloved children Cathleen Cocuzza (Dominic), Gregory Moskowitz ( Julianna), Teresa Dever (Jack), Faye Adams and the late Eve Geisenhoffer. Cherished grandmother of Robert Moskowitz, Dominic and Matthew Cocuzza, Jessica and Robert Geisenhoffer, Joshua Moskowitz, Paul Dido, Evan Mofield, Nina Mangbang and great grandmother of six. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Saraceno Funeral Home, 1114 White Horse Pike, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215, where the visitation will begin at 1:00 pm until time of service. Burial will follow in the Egg Harbor City Cemetery.
