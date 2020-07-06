Moss, Frank Vernon, - 86, of Linwood, passed away on May 9, 2020. A celebration of life will be held, July 8th from 10-11am, with a mass at 11am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, in Linwood. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com This is the death notice that Vern preferred: "Vern Moss, 86, he's dead"

