Moss, Frank Vernon, - 86, of Linwood, passed away on May 9, 2020. Vern was born and raised in Glenshaw, PA as was his wife Patricia Ann. He served in the US Army in Korea. He worked for the Woolworth Co. for many years. Then worked for the AC Moore & CVS Pharmacy. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Patricia and his six children, Mary Patricia Cullen (Tony), Carolyn Rhodes (Jim) Gregory Moss, Julie Irwin. (Ron). Jim Moss (Tara) and Michael Moss. He is grandfather of ten grandchildren and great grandfather of four. He is also survived by his sister Gretta Mane Wright (Tom). A celebration of his life will be held at a later date, hopefully in July. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences can be left for the family at www.adams-perfect.com. This is the death notice that Vern preferred: "Vern Moss, 86, he's dead"
