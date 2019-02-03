MOSSMAN, THOMAS E., - 63, of Absecon, passed away January 29 after a year long battle with cancer. Thomas was born on October 15, 1955 in Key West, FI and grew up in Atlantic City. He was VP of Mossman's Business Machines and worked for the family business for 40 years. As a young man, Tommy was actively involved in the Atlantic City community. He coached for the Chelsea Little League, participated in the Around the Island Swim, and was active with the Miss America Pageant Parade. His passion for fishing was well known by his friends and family. On the weekends, he would be found drifting in the back bay on his boat, The Blue Goose. He enjoyed hunting with his grandfather and friends throughout his life. Tommy and wife Bridget loved to travel together; the Bahamas, New Orleans, and their favorite - Key West. Win or lose, he loved his Eagles. Tommy had an incredible sense of humor. Anyone who had the pleasure of being in his company could tell of his affinity for jokes and pranks. He was known for his kind and generous heart. He will be missed terribly by those who know and love him. Thomas was predeceased by his father Ronald Sr. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend Bridget (Higgins), his mother Natalie, two siblings Ronald Jr. and Debra English (Glenn), two sons Brad and Todd; his grandsons Blaise, Tyler, Mason and AJ; nieces Cori Palladino (Andrew) and Natalia; and nephews Chris Miller (Jess) and Matt Miller (Kyle) Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing from 9:00am - 11:00am and Services at 11:00am Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at the Gormley Funeral Home LLC 2706 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment to follow at Laurel Memorial Park Cemetery , Tilton Road, Egg Harbor Township.
