Motil, David R., - 62, of Estell Manor, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday morning December 3, 2018. "Dave" would like everyone to know that his work here is done. He received a call, the sort of offer you can't refuse, for an assignment for which he will not be returning. This assignment comes with a huge sign-on bonus a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time. Dave was born in Bridgeton and was the son of the late Charles and Lillian P. (nee Barchanovitz) Motil. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lisa J. (nee Merlino) Motil, three brothers, Charles D. "Chuck" Motil (Louise), Michael J. Motil (Sharon) and Mark A. Motil (Marilyn), his father-in-law, Andrew W. Merlino (the late Joan R.), two sisters-in-law, Karen Foley (Peter) and Jill Merlino and nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at the Freitag Funeral Home, 137 W. Commerce St., Bridgeton on Saturday morning, December 15th at 11 o'clock where friends will be received from 9 until 11. Cremation took place at Laurel Lawn Crematory in Upper Deerfield Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401 or the no-kill animal shelter of the donor's choice. For a more elaborate obituary please go to freitagfunerahome.com.
