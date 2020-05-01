Mottola, Louis W., - 78, of Hammonton, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at AtlantiCare Medical Center in Galloway Township. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident, and graduate of Hammonton High School Class of 1959. Lou was the owner and proprietor of Ideal Bakery and L & M A.C. and Refrigeration Company both in Hammonton . He was a dedicated and devoted volunteer for the Hammonton Fire Co. No. 1 where he served as Captain, and for the Hammonton Rescue Squad where he also served as Captain. He was predeceased by his parents, Chick and Catherine Mottola. He is survived by his wife, Sandy Mottola (nee Eby), his children, Lou Mottola (Steven), and Katie Mottola, his sister, Arlene "Bunny" Capelli, his granddaughter, Gabriella Ervin, and his great grandson, Jonah Holl. Funeral services will be private due to the coronavirus restrictions. Entombment will be held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hammonton. Memorial donations may be made to the Hammonton Fire Company No. 1, 108 Front Street, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Louis Mottola as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries