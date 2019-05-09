Mouklas, Alexander, - 96, of North Wildwood, went to be with the Lord on 5/6/2019 at 1 am. He had recently turned 96 having celebrated his birthday the previous month with family and friends. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio to Chris and Efthymia Mouklas in 1923 and lived as a child at the location that now makes up the left field of Progressive Field where the Indians play. He is predeceased by four brothers, John, Pete, Steve and Paul and one sister, Mary. He joined the Navy at an early age at the advent of World War II and is a retired veteran serving in both World War II and the Korean Conflict and winning many medals and ribbons. He loved to tell stories about his experience capturing a German U-boat and the famous pursuit of the Graf Spee. He served on USS Winslow (DD-359), USS Sumner (DD-692) and USS Shangra-La (CV-38). A propeller from the Shangra-La can be seen today at Meding 's Seafood in Milford, DE. At the end of his Navy career Al taught gunnery at the University of Pennsylvania where he met and married Marion Shivers on August 25th,1956. Marion's family had long term roots in Southern New Jersey and Al moved to North Wildwood where he lived for the rest of his life. Al and Marion had one son, Lorie born in 1958. Al worked at various jobs in the area over time including work at Charles Guhr and Company, the Timme fabric plant, Joe Diehl Construction and finally North Wildwood City Hall. He was very well liked in his community and the town of North Wildwood had a day in his honor for his charitable work including getting the historic Anglesea lighthouse back from the state and restoring it as a centerpiece for the town. Al was active with the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Silver Beaver and was the chaplain for the local VFW for many years. He was a long-term member of the First Baptist Church of Anglesea where he served as a Deacon. Al lived a good and long life and touched the lives of many with his good spirits and generosity. He is survived by his wife Marion and son, Lorie. A viewing and brief service will be held for Al at Ingersoll Greenwood Funeral Home from 6 pm to 8 pm on May 17th at 1201 Central Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 Phone: (609) 522-2121. Church Service with viewing will be held 11am Saturday May 18th at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea at 303 Atlantic Ave, North Wildwood, NJ 08260 where friends may call from 10 am Phone: (609) 522-2951. Following the Church Service the burial will be at the Cape May County Veteran's Cemetery 127 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. A reception will be held for Al back at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea following the burial. All are welcome. Condolences maybe made at ingersollgreenwoodfh.com
