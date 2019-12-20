Mouklas, Marion, - 98, of North Wildwood, Marion Shivers Mouklas, 98, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Dec. 11, 2019. Services 11 am Saturday 12/21/19 at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea, 303 Atlantic Ave. N. Wildwood. NJ. Friends may call from 10 am at the church. For full obituary please see ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.

