Mouklas, Marion, - 98, of North Wildwood, Marion Shivers Mouklas, 98, of North Wildwood, NJ passed away Dec. 11, 2019. Services 11 am Saturday 12/21/19 at the First Baptist Church of Anglesea, 303 Atlantic Ave. N. Wildwood. NJ. Friends may call from 10 am at the church. For full obituary please see ingersollgreenwoodfh.com.
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Phillies
-
Northfield pharmaceutical rep admits to health care fraud
-
CRDA, LiveNation agree to 3-year, $1.8M deal for Atlantic City beach concerts
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
GRADING WORK CHAIN-LINK FENCING INSTALLATION AND REPAIRS Dump trailer service *Half day rate…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.