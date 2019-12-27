Moulder, Daria (nee Martyniw), - 57, of Brigantine, NJ, formerly Cape May County NJ, passed suddenly and unexpectedly on December 20, 2019. Daria was born to the late Paul and Helen Martyniw of Yardley, PA, where she was raised, attending the schools of the Pennsbury School District. She later relocated to Wildwood NJ where she worked for many years as an accountant for Morey's Pier and later other local businesses. With her favorite hat and chair in hand she loved spending time on the beach, and attending to lost and stray animals. She was an excellent cook and baker known for her infinite varieties of Christmas cookies. Daria is survived by her children: Elizabeth (David); Emily (Buddy) and Stephanie (William) and by her sister Helene (TJ) Sidorsky and brother Paul. Services for Daria will take place at St. Andrew's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 707 N. 5th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123, on Monday the 30th of December at 11:00 AM, with her viewing to begin at 10:00 AM. Interment will follow at St. Vladimir Orthodox Parish Cemetery, 200 Hunt Avenue, Hamilton Township, NJ. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Daria's memory to Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Boulevard, Atlantic City, NJ 08401. www.fletchernasevich.com
