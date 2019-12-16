Moumas, Aristotel "Telly", - 92, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ went home to be with the Lord and his beloved wife on Friday December 13, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Perama-Ioannia, Greece he was the son of the late Constantinos and Marina (Pavlos) Moumas. Telly came to the United States from Greece in 1946 with his mother when he was 19 years old. He served his country faithfully and honorably in the US Army. He proudly fought in the Korean War in the 24th Infantry Division and was decorated with four bronze stars, the Korean Service Medal and the United Nations Service Medal. He truly showed valor in his life because even before his military service to our country during WWII Telly was head of youth resistance movement known as EPON, which was instrumental in helping to block Nazi trucks that had rounded up Jews from the Greek city of Ioanniana. Many Jewish lives were saved that day at the risk of his own life. After the Korean War, he joined his parents in a restaurant business in AC and met his future wife Vaseleke (Bessie) Reres, a graduate of Atlantic City High School and were soon married. Aristotel, "Telly" by all of his acquaintances, was involved in various restaurant businesses, especially the Country Squire Diner, which he built and operated with his wife Bessie for many years. Telly, belonged to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Atlantic City, where he had served as president of the church council numerous times. He was also a member and former president of the local chapter of the AHEPA (American Hellenic Progressive Association). In addition, he was a member and served on the council of the Pan-Epirotic Society. During his earlier years, Telly was a member of the Morris Guards of Atlantic City. Telly was also very politically active in Atlantic County politics and Atlantic City Government. He was very patriotic and during Desert Storm sent over 100,000 boxes of homemade cookies totaling over 3 million cookies to our soldiers in the Middle East. Telly embodied the God given gifts and values of Toughness, Resiliency, Tenaciousness, Relentlessness, Patriotism, and an incredible Work Ethic. Combining all of these attributes together, you get a Hero. Telly will be missed and fondly remembered by his son; Constantinos (Maria) Moumas, daughter; Marina (Klearhos) Koussoulis, Grandchildren; Lea, Bessie, Telly, Toula. In addition to his parents and wife he was predeceased by a brother; Theodore Moumas. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Telly's viewing which will be held at on Thursday December 19, 2019 at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 13 South Mt. Vernon Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401 at 10:00am till 12:00 Noon. Services will begin at the church at 12:00 Noon. Burial will be at Atlantic City Cemetery, (Greenwood section) with military honors by the Last Salute Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the church. To leave condolences, pay respects or share a special memory of Telly please visit www.jeffriesandkeates.com. Arrangements entrusted to Jeffries and Keates Funeral Home 609-646-3400.
Breaking
+1
+1
Most Popular
-
Hard Rock exec 'disappointed' in Atlantic City, says city is 'worse today'
-
Matt Szczur 'very excited' to fulfill childhood dream by joining Philliies
-
Galloway hopes land buy leads to bigger, better ShopRite
-
Democrat officials say Jeff Van Drew poised to switch parties
-
A moderate congresswoman went all-in for Trump. Her constituents think they know why.
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
Local Contractor Stell Roofing & Siding "We'll beat any other contractors pricing with q…
WALSH Plumbing LLC Air Conditioning and Heating Svc., Garbage Disposal, leak repair, Water H…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.