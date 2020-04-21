Moylett, Barbara A. , - age 82, of Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on April 18, 2020. Barbara was born on May 10, 1937, in Brooklyn, NY. Barbara graduated from Our Lady of Wisdom High School in Queens, NY. She was very proud of being the captain of her cheerleading squad. Barbara worked for the FBI and Scandinavian Airlines. She also was a secretary at Union Savings Bank in Danbury, CT. Barbara was a former resident of Danbury, CT, for 35 years, and she also resided in Delran, NJ, with her husband and her family for many years. Barbara enjoyed cooking, reading, sewing, playing bridge and traveling with her husband, John. What she cherished most was spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was very kind and funny, and although small in stature, she had a strong will and a big heart. Barbara will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all. Barbara is predeceased by her husband, John, of 62 years. She is survived by her loving children Susan Hagan (Jack), William, Michael (Sara), Edward (Lorre), Dianne Bennett (Herman), her grandchildren Linda, Brian, Stephen, Kevin, Jennifer, Timothy, Nicole, Kristina, Lauren and Shannon, as well as her sisters-in-law Lurana and Vivian. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Interment was held privately at Holy Cross Cemetery, Mays Landing. A service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
