Mrs. DeVecchis, Joan, - 88, of Brigantine, passed away peacefully at AtlantiCare, City Division, on Thursday, August 23, 2018. Joan was born on August 29, 1929 in Jersey City, NJ and it was there at a dance she met the love of her life, a Philadelphia Navy sailor on a weekend leave, her late husband, Art. They married in 1953, raised 2 children and spent many happy years together in Brigantine until his death in 1997. Joan was a homemaker who took great joy in the simple pleasures of life. She enjoyed cheering on her NY Yankees and NY Giants and she loved shopping and decorating for the holidays with her daughter. Her family was everything to her. She was a beautiful sweet soul a kind, upbeat lady who will be missed more than words can say. She loved the Lord and was a member of St. Thomas Church. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter and best friend, Joan M. DeVecchis (Don Williams) her sweet puppy dog, Honey, brother-in-law, Robert Wallace, sister-in-law, Jeanne DeVecchis and several special nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Arthur DeVecchis, Jr. and her dear son, Arthur DeVecchis, III, who greeted her and welcomed her into Heaven.A visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 29th from 9:30 to 11:00 am with a mass of Christian Burial all taking place at St. Thomas Church in Brigantine. Mass will be celebrated by her nephew and godson, Rev. Joseph Wallace, who was very special to her. Interment will immediately follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Mays Landing. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Humane Society of Atlantic County, 1401 Absecon Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ. For condolences and/or directions, please visit www.wimbergfuneralhome.com.
