Muccie, James M., - 50, of Hammonton and North Wildwood, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at his home in Hammonton. Born in Trenton he most recently split his time living in Hammonton and North Wildwood. He was the owner of Jimbo's Family Restaurant in North Wildwood. Jim was a member of The Our Lady of Mount Carmel Society in Hammonton and was a former fireman with the Anglesea Vol. Fire Co. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Muccie (nee Jacobs), his two daughters, Hailey and Hannah; his sister, Mary Rose Muccie and her husband Richard Shaffer of Moorestown and their son Luke Shaffer; his father in law Anthony Jacobs, his mother in law, Sherry Rogalski, his sister in law Sherry Kappauf (Alan) ; his brother in law Anthony Giacobbe (Dena) and many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019, 9:00 am until 11:00 am in St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish, Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206, Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hammonton. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, PO Box 182 Hammonton, NJ 08037. A memorial service is being planned for Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in North Wildwood, details will be published when finalized. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.