Mueller, Miriam H. "Mim" (O'Donnell), - 96, of Egg Harbor City, passed away peacefully at home on March 17, 2020. A veteran of World War II, she served the U.S Navy in Atlantic City, NJ, as a Gunnery Instructor to Naval pilots. Born July 30, 1923 in Loch Lynn Heights, MD to Edward R. & Francis (Frisbie) O'Donnell. Married 56 years until his death to Charles L. "Bub" Mueller. Survived by children, Charles, Marilyn, Edward Mueller, and Janice Carpenter (Harry); her grandchildren, Edward, Ryan (Jeanette) Mueller, Jenna, and Philip Carpenter; her great grandchildren, Hailey, Emma Mueller, and Danny Cooper; and her sister-in-law, brother in law, nieces and nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by brothers, Horace O'Donnell and Col. J.C. O'Donnell; and great grandson, Tristin Mueller. Mim was an LPN and worked at Shore Memorial until 1992. After retirement, she volunteered at Shore Memorial, Egg Harbor City Historical Society Roundhouse Museum, Moravian Church FoodBank, and EHC Planning Board. Mim enjoyed traveling and nature. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. A special thank you to Deb Bishop for taking care of Mim. Due to current circumstances, a private viewing will be held for family. Memorial/Military burial to be announced at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave, Egg Harbor City, 609-965-0357. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com. Donations in her memory, may be made to EHC Historical Society Roundhouse Museum, 533 London Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215.
