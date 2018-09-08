Mueller, Tristan J., - 20, of Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Born April 15, 1998, was called home on August 31, 2018. Tristan was an amazing, caring, giving, sweet, fun loving young man who brought laughter and joy everywhere he went. He was kindhearted towards all who crossed his path in life. His smile lit up the room. He loved everyone and always put others first. Put simply, Tristan would do anything for anyone. Tristan will be greatly missed by everyone that knew him. He was the kind of young man that anyone would be proud to call their son, grandson, and best friend. Beloved son and stepson of Ryan and Jeanette Mueller. Mother; Mimi McClain. Survived by his siblings; Connor, Hailey, Dylan, and Emma. Step-Brother; Daniel Cooper. Grandparents; Deborah Bishop, Edward Mueller, and Vickie Varndoe. Great Grandmother; Miriam Mueller, Uncles; Eddie Mueller, Cory Nation, and Andre LeMieux, and many cherished family and friends. A memorial will be held at Boakes Funeral Home, 6050 Main Street, Mays Landing, NJ on Sunday, September 9, from 12-2 where reflections will be shared at 2pm. (Info and condolences: www.boakesfuneralhome.com)
