Muffley, Max M., - 89, of Cape May Court House, passed away on Sunday, July 29, 2018. He was born in Mechanicsburg, VA to the late John and Rita Hoilman Muffley. He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and was a member of the IBEW Local 351. He was also a member of the VFW Post 5343 Villas and the American Legion. Max is survived by his sisters, Billie Cusati, Tommie Manley, Martha Jean Jewel, and Ellen Timmreck; and his brother, Frank Neal. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 4, 2018, at 2:30 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House, where the viewing will begin at 1:30 p.m. Interment will be in the Cape May County Veterans Cemetery. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
