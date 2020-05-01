Muhammad, Aquil (James Turner) A.K.A Pooderu, - 59, of Atlantic city, was born on May 12,1960 to the late Nina Shannon and James C. Turner. He went home to be with his creator during this blessed month of Ramadan on April 28, 2020. Pooderu (as he was affectionately called) was born and raised in Stanley Homes Village III, where he met his lifelong friends that later became family. He attended Atlantic City public schools and was lastly employed with AC Linen Supply, as a Supervisor. Aquil spent the past year as a resident of the Hammonton Rehabilitation Center where he developed close friendships with some of the residents and staff. He was a member of the local Islamic Community. Pooderu loved Islam and was always reading and seeking Islamic knowledge. He enjoyed teaching others about the religion. Pooderu was very entertaining and hilarious. He was the life of the party and he loved to dance. He was a local celebrity. To know him was to truly, love him. EVERYONE loved Pooderu! His greatest love, besides the love of Allah, was the love of his family. He found great joy spending time with his siblings, nieces, and nephews. He loved his siblings and adored his nieces and nephews as if they were his own. He will truly be missed.He Is predeceased by his mother Nina Shannon and father James C. Turner Sr. brother, Jihad Mujahid ( Glenn Turner). He leaves to cherish his fond memories, 3 brothers, Eric Turner, Jesse Bey, and Aki Bey (Starr Blackman) all of Atlantic City, NJ; One sister, Keisha Bey of Pleasantville, NJ; Four nieces, Saliyah Bey, Niya Martin, Nina Bey and Chantel Bey; One nephew, Rashad Bey; Step-daughter Letita Grant. Uncles John, Richard, Joseph, and Matthew Shannon Abdur-Rahman Ali, & Luqua Turner; Aunts Dorothy Bansfield, Delores King & Helen Tennant; Close cousins Annese Parks, Gail Abdullah & Simone Shannon; Childhood friend/brother Mumin & Muwakeel Muhammed (Wayne Legette) A host of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved dearly.
