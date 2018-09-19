Muhammad, Qa'id Ibn Abdur Rahim, - 29, of Atlantic City, was born April 13, 1989 and returned to Allah September 12, 2018. All who knew him witnessed that he was kind, funny, loving and gentle As a local boxer, Qa'id was known and loved by many in the community. Qa'id is survived by: wife, Kathiria Trinidad; parents, Teresa Brice and Abdur Rahim Muhammad; daughter, Corinthian Grace-Clark; 12 siblings; and a host of other family and friends who will miss him greatly. Janazah Services will be 10AM, Wednesday, September 19, 2018, All Wars Memorial Building, 1510 Adriatic Avenue, Atlantic City. Interment to follow in Seaside Cemetery, Upper Township. Condolences may be left at www.greenidgefuneralhomes.com.
