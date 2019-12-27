Mulford, Doris V., - 92, Sister, Aunt, Great-Aunt, Great-Great Aunt & Dear Friend, Doris Mulford, quietly passed away and entered the presence of her Savior on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 11:25 AM. Formerly of Ocean City, Doris passed at Brandywine Living at Brandall Estates (Linwood, NJ) where she had been a resident for the past 15 months. Born in the Wissahickon section of Philadelphia, Doris was well known as the owner and proprietor of Campbell's Seafood Kitchen in Ocean City for 47 years. Doris was an incredible business person who successfully operated other businesses including Mulford's Seafood of Millville, NJ, The Fish Net Restaurant (Beesley's Point), Mulford's Seafood Shack (Ocean City), The Custard Shanty (Ocean City), Mulford's Corbin House (Corbin City) and Campbell's Other Side. She will be remembered sitting on her stool in Campbell's Seafood chatting with customers and overseeing several generations of employees. She was a member of The Great Commission Baptist Church of Cape May Court House. Doris is survived by her sister, Joan Sahms (Petersburg), niece Lynda Blank (Petersburg), nephew Ralph Sahms (Kathy, Petersburg), grandnephew Peter Blank (Amy, Buckingham, PA), grandnephew Dan Blank (Philadelphia), grandniece and devoted caregiver Michelle Blank (Ocean City), great-grandnephew Evan Blank (Buckingham) and great-grandniece Ava Blank (Buckingham). Doris is also survived by a multitude of friends and special people that she treated like family. Services will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at The Godfrey Funeral Home of Palermo with a viewing at 10 AM and funeral services at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Seaside Cemetery (Palermo) at the family's convenience. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Great Commission Baptist Church, 18 Swainton Goshen Road, Cape May Court House, NJ, 08210. For condolences to the family, visit www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
