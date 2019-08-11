Mulholland, Geane Delores Talbot, - 91, of Linwood, passed away peacefully, with her family at her side, on August 1, 2019. At the last, she was secure in knowing her legacy was rich with promise through her three living children, Barbara Griggs (Peter) of Kansas City Missouri, Bob Mulholland (Darcy) of Vista California, and Chris Tina Mulholland of Linwood; as well as her six grandchildren: Michael Griggs (Erin) of Chicago, Matthew Griggs (Courtney) of Kansas City Missouri, Philip Mulholland (Shannon) of Brooklyn New York, Stephen Mulholland(Laura) of Vista California, Olivia Breedin of Denver, and Madeline Breedin of Philadelphia; and seven great grandchildren (so far!). Her fourth child, Susan Breedin, passed too soon but her vivacity is carried forward by her two children Liv and Maddy. Geane was born to Al and Edith Talbot of Camden in 1928. She married Roger in 1949, and, after briefly living in Ocean City, they built their first home in Linwood in 1954. She participated in many projects to benefit her beloved city, including: raising funds to build the Little League field at All Wars Memorial Park, helping establish and update the Linwood City, and serving as a founding member and early president of the Linwood Women's Club. She helped found the Mainland Recreation Center, a nonprofit pre-school, and Linwood Historical Society. She was deeply committed to the preservation of the city's history. In 1971, along with her husband, she was named Linwood Citizen of the Year for her many contributions in making Linwood the city it is today. She attended Duke University from 1947 1949. Once her children were grown, she completed her bachelor's degree at Glassboro State University while serving as librarian at Seaview Elementary school in Linwood, and later worked as a resource specialist at the school. She reveled in the chance to excite reluctant young readers by connecting them with books that were pitch-perfect for their interests. After retiring, she participated in several reading groups and was a lifelong reader and student. From paperback "who-done-its" to Plato, she was keen to turn the page and discover new amusement or wisdom. Per Geane's wishes, a celebration of her life will be a private family event.
