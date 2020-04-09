MULLER, LISA (NEE DOUGHERTY), - 63, of Cape May, peacefully passed away early morning April 4, 2020. Lisa was born in Cape May Court House, NJ on September 16, 1956. Daughter of Wister "Barney" Dougherty and the late Joy Dougherty. She is predeceased by her husband, Gregory Muller and granddaughter, Alannah Joy Ferguson. Lisa was born and raised in Cape May before moving to Port Charlotte, Florida. Lisa worked as a bookkeeper at Minmar Marina in Sea Isle before opening her own gift stores. Lisa was an amazing artist and jewelry designer and she could always be found working in her gift stores, or walking on the beach looking for sea glass or shells to use in her designs. Lisa loved golf, gardening and to travel, and spent several years traveling the country with her husband in their RV. Lisa also loved the outdoors whether on the beach, on her boat or on her lanai for happy hour, but more than anything else she loved her children and grandchildren. Nothing made her smile more than spending whatever time she could with her 4 grandchildren. Lisa is survived by her son, Chris Bezaire; daughter, Lauren Bezaire; grandchildren, Connor, Taylor and Alexander Bezaire; her father, Wister "Barney" Dougherty; sisters, Lynn (Austin) Gleeson, Lori (Rob) Jepson and Kim (Phil) Tomlin; 5 nieces and nephews. A Catholic Mass and celebration of life will be scheduled on a future date when permitted. (Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May) info and condolences: spilkerfuneralhome.com
