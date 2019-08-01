Mulligan, Earl R., - 72, of Longport, passed away on July 30, 2019. Earl was born October 12, 1946, in Philadelphia. He formerly resided in Philadelphia and Eagleville, PA and remained a Longport resident for 18 years. Earl was a Vietnam Army Veteran and went on to work for Fleming Foods in Oak, PA, and Shoprite in Somers Point. He was an avid fisherman. Earl is survived by his wife, Eileen Mulligan; children, Earl and Kyleen Mulligan; and sister, Diana Visalli. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Doris Mulligan. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, 3625 Atlantic Brigantine Blvd, Brigantine, NJ 08203. A viewing will be held Friday, August 2nd from 9-10am, followed by a 10 am service at the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, 1707 New Road, Linwood, NJ 08221. Interment will follow at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery, Estell Manor. Condolences may be extended to the family at ghwimberg.com
