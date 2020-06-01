Mulligan, F. Paul, - 74, of Margate, F. Paul Mulligan, 74, of Norwell, MA and Margate, NJ, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Frank P. Mulligan and Margaret Kohout Mulligan and brother of the late John K. Mulligan of Margate, NJ. Paul and his brother John were lifeguards and rowing buddies on the Margate City Beach Patrol, NJ. Paul loved the Shore; his passion was spending time on the beach with his family and cherished friends and neighbors. He never met a beach he didn't love. He was deeply involved in his daughters' activities, especially rowing, through their college careers. Paul's life was centered around his family and friends, boating and traveling. His sense of humor was priceless. His friends were his family and he shared his best times with them and his wife and daughters. Paul's daughters were his whole life. He would travel to rowing events just so the girls could hear him cheering them on. He was their mentor and advocate; he took enormous pride in all their accomplishments. After graduating from Rider University Paul worked in Rochester, NY and San Francisco, CA,for the Eastman Kodak Corp. He then moved to Boston and worked for Shiley Laboratories as a National Sales Manager. Paul is survived by his wife and best friend of 46 years, Marcia (Cloherty); daughters Ann of Norwell, MA and Katherine (Mulligan) Hogan, her husband Christopher and granddaughter Brigid of Weymouth, MA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 5th, 2020 at 11 am in St. Christine's Church, 1295 Main St. (Rt. 3A), Marshfield, MA. 02050. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date in Margate,NJ. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to: Brigham and Women's Hospital to the James Kirshenbaum Academic Fund, to support research and teaching in cardiovascular medicine. Gifts can be made online atwww.bwhgiving.orgor checks can be made payable to Brigham and Women's Hospital with "in memory of Paul Mulligan" on the memo line, and sent to: Brigham and Women's Hospital, PO Box 414905, Boston, MA 02241 or to the Mass General Hospital Head and Neck Research led by Dr. Jong Chul Park. Gifts can be madeonline:https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/Please include in memory of "Paul Mulligan" on the memo line. To share a remembrance please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
