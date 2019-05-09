MULLIGAN, KATHLEEN, - 70, Of Cape May and Key West FL. passed away on April 2, 2019. She was born in Glendale CA. and was the daughter of Ken Harris and Lorna Daly Harris. She was the wife of George Mulligan, mother of Michael P. Mulligan of Crested Butte Co., and Todd Mulligan of Glenwood Spring Co., grandmother of Michael J. Mulligan and Anaiah Mulligan. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In Lieu of flowers please make a contribution to Gilda's South Jersey Club RT. 9 Linwood, NJ or Ronald McDonald's House, Cooper Medical Center, Camden NJ.
