Mullin, James, - of Atlantic City, passed away at home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. He obtained his Master's Degree in Soil Mechanics from Harvard. James worked at Stone and Webster in Cherry Hill and also the Army Corp of Engineers. He is predeceased by his wife, Gertrude Mullin and his parents, Robert and Virginia Mullin. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4th from 10:00 to 11:00 AM with a service at 11:00 AM all at Wimberg Funeral Home, 400 Liverpool Ave., Egg Harbor City 609-965-0357. Interment will immediately follow at Our Lady of Victories Cemetery in Landisville, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105 Source Code: IIQ180788777. For condolences or directions, please visit wimbergfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.