Mullin, Marilyn, - 68, of Absecon, passed away peacefully at home on March 27, 2019. Marilyn was born on November 20, 1950 in Atlantic City, NJ to Leo and Elizabeth Mullin, who preceded her in death. Marilyn was a 1968 Graduate of Holy Spirit High School and went on to be a billing clerk for Atlantic Care Regional Medical Center retiring in 2017 after 47 years of dedicated service. She was a member of the American Business Women's Association for many years, where she made many wonderful friends especially her dear friend Sis Martin. She is survived by her brother Leo (Marianne) Mullin of Virginia, Sisters, Betsy (Smitty) Smith of Pennsylvania, Eileen Mullin of Absecon, Marianne (Ron) Cullen of Egg Harbor Twp and Pat (Bill) Case of Galloway Twp.; her many nieces and nephews who loved her dearly and great nieces and nephews who were so special to her. Viewing will be 10AM to 11AM, with a service at 11AM, Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Parsels Funeral Home, 324 New Jersey Ave., Absecon, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Shirley May Breast Cancer Assistance Fund P.O. Box 3265 Margate, NJ 08402. For online condolences, please visit www.parselsfh.com.
