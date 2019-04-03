Mumman, James E., - 76, of Galloway Township, "Captain" Jim passed away peacefully in Jupiter, Fl. on 3/17/19. He was born on 2/5/43 in Camden, NJ. He graduated from Camden Catholic HS in 1961. He proudly served his country in the Army as an MP during the Vietnam War. Jim attended Kent State University and graduated with his degree in 1971. His passion for the outdoors culminated him to seek a career working for many years for the DEP of NJ. He retired in 2002. He was an avid fisherman, a hunter (active member of Ducks Unlimited) and a golfer. Jim enjoyed his family and his friends spending his summers at the Strathmere beach house, and his winter vacations in St. Barts and Jupiter Florida. He had a very strong spiritual conviction to the Catholic church routinely attending 5pm masses on Saturdays in various geographical locations. Jim enjoyed spending time and traveling with the love of his life, Mary, for the past 24 years of his life. Deceased's funeral arrangements and service: 11AM Friday, April 5th, 2019 St. Vincent Depaul 5021 Harding Way, Mays Landing NJ
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.