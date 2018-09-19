Muniyr, Maryam (Marion), - of Pleasantville, was born on April 10, 1942, to the late Leonidas and Christina Clark of Atlantic City, NJ. She departed this life and went home to be with the creator on September 15, 2018. Maryam was a very loving and caring person who did amazing work in the medical field. Maryam was a faithful and devout Muslim and she was very passionate about her family and especially enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren. Preceding her in the afterlife; one brother, Abu (Leonidas) Clark, Jr. Maryam leaves to cherish her loving memories; her loving and devoted children, Tracie Johnson (Craig) of Mays Landing, NJ; Nicole Bishop (Ross) of Pleasantville, NJ; Hassan Kirk of Pleasantville, NJ; her sister Verneice Williams of Atlantic City, and Lawrence Clark of Drakes branch, Virginia; her six beautiful grandchildren, Wayne, Isaiah, Christina, Hassan, Jr., Elijah and Josiah; one great granddaughter Ava, and a host of loving relatives and friends. In love and respect this service will be open to immediate family and close friends of Maryam. A repast with the family will be held at the Johnson residence located at 116 Knights Bridge Way, Mays Landing, N.J. at 5:00 PM. Services were held on September 18, 2018 at 11am those in attendance were family only. Professional services entrusted to Serenity Funeral Home 414 South Main Street, Pleasantville, NJ 08232 (609)383-9994.
