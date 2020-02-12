Munoz, Reinaldo, - 62, of Vineland, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Samaritan Center at Voorhees. Born in Utuado, PR he lived in Vineland for many years. Mr. Munoz was a Bible Institute Graduate and a member of the Spanish Pentecostal Assembly of God Church in Hammonton where he was a member of the Men's Ministry. Reinaldo was a Bible Institute Professor Teacher, he was active in family counseling and a was "Spiritual Father" to many. He was an environmental services manager at Borgata in Atlantic City. Reinaldo was predeceased by his wife, Luz Munoz. He is survived by his three children, Kenneth Cruz, Doris Cruz and Luis Cruz; four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, February 12, 2020, 8:00 pm at the Spanish Pentecostal Assembly of God Church, 100 French St., Hammonton where a viewing will be held from 7:00 pm until 8:00 pm and again on Thursday, February 13, 2020, 10:00 - 10:30 am. Burial will follow in Greenmount Cemetery, Hammonton. Arrangements are by the Carnesale Funeral Home, Hammonton. (www.carnesalefuneralhome.com)
Service information
Feb 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
8:00PM
Spanish Pentecostal Assembly Of God Church
100 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Feb 12
Visitation at Main Service
Wednesday, February 12, 2020
7:00PM-8:00PM
Spanish Pentecostal Assembly Of God Church
100 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Feb 13
Visitation at Main Service
Thursday, February 13, 2020
10:00AM-10:30AM
Spanish Pentecostal Assembly Of God Church
100 French Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
Feb 13
Final Resting Place
Thursday, February 13, 2020
12:00AM
Greenmount Cemetery
124 S. First Road
Hammonton, NJ 08037
