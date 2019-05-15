Munro, Gary A. Sr., (Deacon), - 66, of Little Egg Harbor, Born in 1952 in Philadelphia to Dick and Alice Munro. Gary spent his childhood in Delran and Cinnaminson, NJ moving with his family year-round to their summer home in Mystic Islands in 1968. He graduated from Southern Regional High and East Stroudsburg State. Gary returned to Mystic to work at Munro's Marina, then worked as a title searcher for Chicago Title and NJDOT Title Bureau for 30 years retiring as a Title Officer 2 managing the Agreement of Sale Section. He then worked for Iron Mountain for 5 years. His lifelong interests were his family, model railroading and Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, which he was installed as a Deacon in October 2016. He also helped on the on-site canteen for Habitat for Humanity for 2 years until he lost his eye. Gary is survived by his wife Barbara; his sons Drew and Jack; his daughter Alene MacCorkle and Mike; his brother Allen; his sister Bonnie Giddens and Steve; his grandchildren Andy Munro and Nicole, Jakub and Alexis MacCorkle and numerous nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 500 Mathistown Rd. Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087 or the American Cancer Society. Service is Saturday May 18th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, gathering at 11am, service at 12pm. WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 134 EAST MAIN ST., TUCKERTON, N.J. is handling the arrangements. For condolences and more information visit www.woodfuneralhomeinc.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.