Murphy, Doris M. (nee Harris), - 85, of Margate, Sadly on November 13, 2019. Devoted mother of Dorothy Morelli (Vincent) and Todd Murphy (Roseann). Loving grandmother of Santino, Alessandro, Carmine, Todd and Dominic. Proud great-grandmother of Giacomo. Dear sister of Mary Adkins, Terri Fretz and the late Edward Harris. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Wednesday 9:00-10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:15 am at the Church of the Holy Family, Washington Twp. Interment, St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Doris' memory may be made to Alzheimer's Assn. 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310 Marlton, NJ 08053. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com "A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
