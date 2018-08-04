Murphy, John Hugh "Murph", - 62, of Ocean City, age 62, died peacefully at home on August 1, 2018. Born in Philadelphia, PA, he resided in Ocean City, NJ. John graduated from Frankford High School in Philadelphia. He worked for many years at Snyder's of Hanover, Ocean City Music Pier and Ocean Colony Condominiums. He enjoyed fishing, boating, living by the water, his beloved family and dogs. John leaves behind his loving wife, Lisa Waldron Murphy of 13 years, his son John Murphy, Jr. (Heather), Maureen Murphy Wynn (Mike). Also, Tara Cannaday (Melissa), Lauren Hendrickson (Kurtis), Sean Cannaday (Michelle) and James Cannaday (Caitlin). Grandchildren Samantha, Mackenzie, Michael, Olivia, Landon, Henry, JR, Tyler, Ethan, Connor, Natalie, Mercedes, Kaleb and Jacob. Brothers Frank and Michael and sister Patricia. He is pre-deceased by his older sister Mary Lucinda Haslam (Frank), parents Philomena Murphy Hinfey and Hugh Murphy. Many nieces and nephews as well. Arrangements are directed by Alloway Funeral Home in Merchantville, NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation at St. Damien Parish/St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church at 1310 Ocean Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226 on Monday, August 6, 2018 at 9:00a.m followed by a Mass at 10:00a.m. In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Compassionate Care Hospice Foundation, Inc. 248 East Chestnut Hill Road, Suite 4 Newark, DE 19713.
