Murphy, Jr., Raymond V., - 91, of Ocean City, NJ, went to Heaven on July 19, 2018. Born in Audubon, NJ to Julia Halligan Murphy & Raymond V. Murphy Sr. on September 11, 1926. Raymond lived life to the fullest. Raymond was educated in the Catholic school system, attending St. Andrews grade school in Drexel Hill, Pa. and graduating early from West Catholic HS to join the Navy. Raymond served in the Pacific from 1943 to 1946. On his return, Raymond married his sweetheart Jane Frazier. He worked at Murphy Inc. Commercial Painting Contractors in Philadelphia from 1946 to 1992. This four generation business was started by his grandfather. Raymond was a past member of St. Bernadette 's Parish in Drexel Hill, Pa. and a present member of St. Francis Cabrini in Ocean City where he attended daily mass for many years. Raymond enjoyed life. He played golf at Llanarch Country Club in Havertown, Pa. and Greate Bay Country Club in Somers Point. "RV" was an outdoorsman and enjoyed his active lifestyle with his friends and family. Raymond was an avid skier, hunter, walker and angler. RV was a long distance bicyclist riding his bike to Cape May and Atlantic City well into his 80s. Ray & his wife Jane especially enjoyed traveling together. When not traveling,they loved spending time in Ocean City and Marco Island Florida. Raymond was predeceased by his wife Jane Frazier Murphy, daughter Sandra Jane Murphy and daughter Patrice Murphy Giagiulio. He is survived by his children Gregory and Diane Murphy, Jane and Scott Halliday, Michele and Timothy Longnecker and son and daughter in law Arduino and Theresa Giangiulio. As well as fifteen granchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at 10:30 from St. Frances Cabrini R. C. Church of St. Damien Parish, Second Street at Atlantic Avenue, Ocean City, NJ where friends may call from 9:30 until time of Mass. Burial will be private. The family suggests memorial contributions to Leukemia/Lymphoma Society, 14 Commerce Drive, Suite 301, Cranford, NJ 07016 or LLS.org. Condolences may be left at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com
