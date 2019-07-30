Murphy, Kevin Francis, - 57, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July, 24 2019. He is predeceased by his mother Nancy; brothers, Michael and Eddie, and sister, Jo-Ann. He is survived by his father Edward; sisters Maryellen (Don), Helene (George), Karen (Tony). Brothers, Gerry (Kathy), Johnny (Terry), Patrick (Gail), Tim (Lori). He will be missed by many nieces and nephews . A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gianna Parish in Northfield on Thursday August 1, with a visitation beginning at 10, followed by Mass at 11. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com

