Murphy, Kevin Francis, - 57, passed peacefully surrounded by his family on July, 24 2019. He is predeceased by his mother Nancy; brothers, Michael and Eddie, and sister, Jo-Ann. He is survived by his father Edward; sisters Maryellen (Don), Helene (George), Karen (Tony). Brothers, Gerry (Kathy), Johnny (Terry), Patrick (Gail), Tim (Lori). He will be missed by many nieces and nephews . A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Gianna Parish in Northfield on Thursday August 1, with a visitation beginning at 10, followed by Mass at 11. Arrangements by the George H. Wimberg Funeral Home, Linwood Ventnor. Condolences can be extended to family at ghwimberg.com
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Miss America leaving Atlantic City ... again.
-
In the loop — Michael Brennan announces new restaurant to come to A.C.
-
Pennsylvania father dies after saving son from drowning off Atlantic City beach
-
15 year-old girl fatally shot in Atlantic City
-
Bystanders rescue child, 3, trapped in hot car outside EHT restaurant
Flowers & Gifts
Business
Funeral Homes
Business
promotion
Click to submit your candidate bio and photo to be included in our upcoming General Election Voter Guide
promotion
A Press series in which local notables take us on a tour of a favorite spot in their home.
promotion
Your ultimate resource guide to the science, storms and history of weather in South Jersey
Latest Local Offers
STRICTLY CLEAN PRESSURE WASHING Softwash/Housewash, We Power Wash Year Round with Hot Water!…
WATER RESTORATION SPECIALIST INTERIOR/EXTERIOR RESIDENTIAL AND COMMERCIAL PAINTING · POWER W…
This hardcover collector’s book is available now! Order your copy today
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.